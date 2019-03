I-40 narrows near SH-102 North/McLoud Rd. near Shawnee Tuesday

Eastbound I-40 will be narrowed to one lane about one mile east of SH-102 North/McLoud Rd. (mm 177) from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday for surface repair. Drivers can expect delays and congestion and should plan extra travel time.

US-177/US-270 narrows near I-40 Tuesday morning

Southbound US-177/eastbound US-270 will be narrowed to one lane just south of I-40 near Shawnee from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tuesday for cable barrier repair.