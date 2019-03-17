DICKSON — After enduring a week of scheduling changes, and rain on top of a four-game losing streak, the Dickson Comets baseball team finally got a ray of sunshine Friday afternoon.

DICKSON — After enduring a week of scheduling changes, and rain on top of a four-game losing streak, the Dickson Comets baseball team finally got a ray of sunshine Friday afternoon.

A six run fifth inning helped propel the Comets to their second win of the season, as they took down the Wilson Eagles 9-1 in five innings at Comet Field.

Jace Rutledge got the Comets off to the perfect start in the bottom of the second when he slapped a two-RBI single to right field.

Carson Fulton got the Eagles on the board in the top of the third when he scored following an error.

Rutledge struck again in the bottom of the fourth when his hard ground ball resulted in an error, allowing Hunter Palesano to score.

Dickson’s offense came alive in the bottom of the fifth though.

Mason Marks made it 4-1 with an RBI single, before Tyler McCord brought home two more runs with a double to left field.

McCord would later score off an error, before Palesano put the Comets on the brink of a victory after scoring off a balk.

Tanner Stewart eventually scored the game-winning run, when Rutledge hit a hard ground ball, resulting in an error.

Rutledge finished the day 1-for-3 at the plate with four RBI, with McCord going 2-for-3 with a run scored and two RBI.

Marks finished 2-for-3 at the plate with two runs scored and one RBI.

Fulton went 2-for-3 with a run scored to lead Wilson at the plate.

Cameron McCord got the win on the mound for Dickson, throwing five innings of work.

He allowed just five hits with one run (0 earned) while striking out four batters.

Fulton took the loss on the mound for Wilson, throwing 4 1/3 innings. He allowed six earned runs on seven hits with three walks and one strikeout in the contest against the Comets.