A pedestrian was transported to Jane Phillips Medical Center in serious condition Thursday night after a vehicle hit the pedestrian near the intersection of 14th Street and Johnstone Ave., Bartlesville Police spokesman Capt. Jay Hastings said Thursday night.

Additional information was not available by press time Friday morning.

The accident occurred at approximately 8 p.m. Hastings said the vehicle involved in the accident left the scene. Hastings said police officers quickly located the vehicle and detained the driver.

The investigation is continuing, he said Thursday night.