Shawnee High School senior Quineshia Carr, one of the two February finalists, was named the Shawnee News-Star and Patriot Auto Group Student of the Month for 2018-19.

Shawnee High School senior Quineshia Carr, one of the two February finalists, was named the Shawnee News-Star and Patriot Auto Group Student of the Month for 2018-19.

She is the daughter of Quinnon Carr and Maxine Davis.

Shawnee High School Assistant Principal Ray Shaffer said Carr is a very polite and well-respected student at SHS.

Recognized for her academic and athletic awards, leadership and kindness, Carr has earned a spot as a finalist for a chance to win a car.

Shaffer said Carr is not only a member of the National Honor Society, but also was homecoming queen this year, received the Wolf Pack Award for volleyball her junior year, and was art contest champion both her junior and senior year.

Carr spends time as a volunteer at the local Head Start, as well as the Shawnee Early Childhood Center through a SHS Leadership program, he said.

Maintaining a GPA of 3.5, Carr also is a hostess at Cracker Barrel.

Shaffer said Carr is respectful, kind, honest, good-hearted, helpful, has high integrity and has a tremendous positive attitude.

Best of Preps

For the second year, Patriot Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Chandler is going to provide a brand new Jeep Renegade for the Patriot Student of the Year to a student from one of 11 participating high schools in the area.

The Patriot Auto Group is teaming up with The Shawnee News-Star to recognize the area’s best student.

During the school year, two students of the month will be selected by an impartial panel of judges based off nominations from administrators at the school. Those 16 students will be finalists to win the Patriot Student of the Year award and one will drive home in a new car after the May 6, 2019, News-Star third annual Best of Preps banquet at FireLake Arena. The remaining 15 students will win scholarships.

Each month administrators at area high schools will submit a nomination for a senior who has an excellent grade point average, displays community leadership qualities, is an active volunteer and displays high moral integrity.

The Students of the Month will be selected by a handful of judges from the community.

Additional sponsors of the program include Miracle Ear and the Citizen Potawatomi Nation.