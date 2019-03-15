McLOUD— Meeker tallied a run in the top of the ninth inning to knock off McLoud 6-5 Thursday in an error-plagued matchup.

Meeker recorded five errors and McLoud finished with seven.

Meeker starting hurler Budgie Cameron, who went the first 5 2/3 innings, surrendered four runs but only two were earned. Cameron walked seven and fanned four.

Raceton Sedlacek, who earned the victory in relief, allowed one hit, fanned three and walked one in 3 1/3 innings.

Jacob Martin of Meeker tripled and drove in two runs.

Teammates Kade Brewster and Jacob Sellers recorded a double apiece as Meeker finished with five hits.

Sammy Keller, Koalton Keller and Caden Owens singled for McLoud.

Hunter Ryan, who got the pitching start for McLoud, surrendered one run and one hit in 5 2/3 innings. He issued six walks and struck out six.

Relievers Nathan Eaton and Wesley Olds had 1 2/3-inning stints.

Meeker, 2-2, will travel to Holdenville today for a 5 p.m. game.

As of Thursday night, the Bulldogs were searching for a Saturday opponent. Meeker will compete in Chandler’s Mark Howard Tournament March 20-22.

McLoud, 2-2, will travel to Tecumseh today for a 1 p.m. contest, then entertain the Oklahoma City Broncos at noon Saturday. McLoud will then be idle until Friday, March 21 when it opposes Allen and Shattuck at the Edmond Festival.

On Saturday, March 22, McLoud will play Blue Valley, Mo. at the festival.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.