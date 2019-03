Cole Buchholz licks peanut butter off of Grove High School Assistant Principal Bobby Kreutz's foot during the "dare assembly," part of this year's COW (Changing Our World) Week. The students, along with community support, raised a record $32,150.17 for the Delaware County Children's Special Advocacy Network (DCCSAN). More about the event, and reaction from both students and DCCSAN officials in Tuesday's paper.