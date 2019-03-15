Dr. Jim Dunn will become the new president of Oklahoma Wesleyan University in June replacing Dr. Everett Piper, who is retiring. Piper has been OKWU’s president since 2002.

The Oklahoma Wesleyan University Board of Trustees unanimously elected Dunn as president at its spring board meeting.

Board Chairman Roger Metcalf said he thanked Piper for his “tireless work in making Oklahoma Wesleyan a first-class university.”

“The future of Oklahoma Wesleyan has never been as bright as it is today,” Metcalf said. “We are excited and celebrating with the whole Oklahoma Wesleyan campus community and all of our Alumni family and friends at the prospect of how Dr. Dunn, with God’s help, will be shaping that future. We covet your continued prayers.”

A lifelong Wesleyan and former OKWU Board member, Dunn served as a local church pastor for 15 years, the general director of the spiritual formation department of The Wesleyan Church for eight years, and the executive director of the church multiplication division of The Wesleyan Church for four years. Since 2016, he has served as vice president of church relations for the Wesleyan Investment Foundation, focused on encouraging and helping local churches reach their next level of ministry effectiveness.

Throughout his career, Dunn has served in leadership on numerous boards as well as teaching for Oklahoma Wesleyan, Wesley Seminary and Indiana Wesleyan University.

He is a graduate of Oklahoma Wesleyan University, Asbury Theological Seminary, and Trinity Evangelical Divinity School.

Dunn and his wife, Wendy, came to Oklahoma from McCordsville, Ind. They have four children between them, Dunn has a son and daughter and one grandchild, and Wendy has two daughters.

“I am extremely grateful and humbled by the confidence placed in me to build the next Oklahoma Wesleyan University with the help of the Lord,” Dunn said. “Wendy and I covet your prayers as we commit to lead the university to engage both the church and culture to impact all for the Kingdom of Jesus Christ. We have a great Lord. OKWU is an outstanding Orthodox Christian Liberal Arts University with a beautiful history of faithful service for the Lord. The future is bright, and I’m grateful for this God-led opportunity to serve Him in this capacity.”