While conditions weren’t exactly picture perfect for golf on Thursday, the Dickson Lady Comets certainly made the most of a bad situation.

Fueled by a second place individual finish from Maisie Liddell, the Lady Comets were able to claim a strong second place finish in Purcell with a team score of 384, just behind class 6A Yukon who won the tournament with a 360.

Liddell finished with an 81 for the tournament, with Brylie Dewitt shooing a 99 for the day.

Baylee Hughes and Camie McGahey each shot a 102, with Machelle Woods carding a 129 for the tournament.

Also competing at the tournament and making their season debut was the Sulphur Lady Bulldogs, who were led by senior Jordan Goodman with a 99.

Goodman is looking for her fourth straight season as a state qualifier this year.

Kaytee Waters finished with a 113 for the tournament, while Emilee Handy shot a 114.