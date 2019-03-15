A Bartlesville resident has been charged in Washington County District Court with assault with a deadly weapon and domestic abuse.

James Gray Conditt, 35, was charged in Washington County District Court. Bail was set at $10,000 with a condition that Conditt doesn’t contact the victims. His next court date is 9 a.m. March 22.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Bartlesville police responded to the 4000 block of SE Cornell on Tuesday after receiving reports of domestic violence. Upon arrival, police made contact with the victim who was visibly upset. She told officers she woke her husband up for dinner and Conditt told the victim they needed to help a friend move. Conditt wanted to take the victim’s car and she said no; it was a work vehicle.

She uttered an expletive, and then Conditt proceeded to kick the victim in the thigh and break things in the house with a PVC pipe. Police also spoke with another witness in the house who was trying to keep children away from the incident. He heard Conditt break a vacuum cleaner with the pipe and proceed to strike the victim with it. The victim’s brother arrived, and Conditt proceeded to throw the PVC pipe at his vehicle damaging the hood of the vehicle. Conditt then threw a machete at the victim’s brother. The machete struck a tire causing it to deflate.