A woman convicted by a Pottawatomie County jury of second-degree murder for her role in the death of Tecumseh Police Officer Justin Terney was scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday but that hearing was rescheduled.

After a week-long trial, a jury on Feb. 1 found Brooklyn Danielle Williams, 24, guilty of second-degree murder.

Williams was accused, on or about March 26, 2017, of engaging in the felony offense of harboring a fugitive and concealing Byron James Shepard, a person she knew to be a fugitive from justice.

While she was in the commission of that felony, charges allege Shepard, 37, who was the passenger in a vehicle being driven by Williams and stopped by Officer Terney, fired a 9 mm semi-automatic pistol into the abdomen of the officer, causing mortal wounds.

Second-degree murder can be punishable by 10 years to life in prison; the jury has recommended a 25-year prison term. Sentencing is now scheduled Friday.