A Shawnee woman was killed Wednesday morning in a crash at the Interstate 40 exit ramp on U.S. 177.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said that accident occurred about 7:03 a.m.

A 2008 Ford Taurus, driven by Andrea Gould, 28, Shawnee, was westbound on the I-40 exit ramp and was at the stop sign, turning left, the OHP said.

Troopers said she failed to yield at the stop sign and entered the intersection in front of a tractor-trailer rig going northbound on U.S. 177.

The 2005 Peterbilt semi, driven by Darrin Dole, 53 of Conway Springs, Kansas, struck the Taurus, the OHP said.

Gould was pronounced dead at the scene by REACT EMS medics from head, internal and external trunk, arm, and leg injuries, the OHP said. She was transported by Brown's Funeral Home to McLoud.

The driver of the semi was not injured.

Cause of the collision is listed as failure to stop at a stop sign.

The OHP said the driver of the semi was wearing a seat belt. It was raining at the time of the crash.

The crash was investigated by Trooper Tyson Wright #693 of the Pottawatomie/Lincoln County Detachment of Troop A. He was assisted by Trooper Will Arnett #216 of the Pottawatomie/Lincoln County Detachment of Troop A, Captain Brian Orr #52 of Troop R, Trooper Shayne Ballard #249 of the Traffic Homicide Division, Lieutenant James Watson #123 of Troop S, the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office, Shawnee Fire Department and REACT EMS.