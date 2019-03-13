Thaddeus Ethan “Tad” Alford, 29-year-old Maud resident, passed from this life on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at his home in Maud.

Thaddeus Ethan “Tad” Alford, 29-year-old Maud resident, passed from this life on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at his home in Maud.

Funeral services are scheduled for 10 a.m., Monday, March 18, at Maud High School Auditorium in Maud with Dave Herriman officiating the service. Interment will follow at Cummings Cemetery in Maud.

Services are under the direction of Swearingen Funeral Home in Seminole.