MADILL — When it rains, it pours.

The Madill Lady Wildcats learned the hard way Tuesday night at Blake Smiley field, struggling on both sides of the ball in a 5-0 defeat against Durant.

“We have to forget it was five goals, Durant is an excellent and well coached team,” Madill coach Jose Cortes said. “We had some opportunities and we didn’t capitalize, we just have to move on and believe in ourselves.”

Durant struck quick against the Lady Wildcats defense, as Aliyah Tomlinson scored a goal for the Lady Lions six minutes into the first half.

The Lady Lions would again net a goal in the 18th minute, as Issis Vera put one in the back of the net to make it a 2-0 advantage.

Madill’s first scoring chance came with 11 minutes left in the first half, as Maria Flores flew past the Lady Lions defense for a shot on goal.

Freshman goalkeeper Jimena Guevara had four saves in the first half to keep the Lady Wildcats in the game going into halftime.

Guevara would finish the game with ten total saves.

After halftime, the Lady Lions came out roaring by scoring twice less than three minutes into the second half.

Madill had no answers offensively, as the Lady Wildcats managed just one shot in the second half.

On defense Karen Hernandez, Fatima Ochoa and Esmeralda Flores made things more difficult for the Lady Lions the rest of the way by forcing them to take difficult shots from out side of the box.

The Lady Wildcats will be back in action on Friday against Guymon at 6 p.m. in the Chickasha Tournament.