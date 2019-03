Jefferson Elementary and the STEM Region Alliance led by Gordon Cooper Technology Center recently presented STEM Awards. STEM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics. Pictured in the front row, from left, are Ahse Harjo, Deeoncesay Beavers, Nakose Morgan and Rylee Jolley. In the back row from left, are Caria Kennedy, 21st CCLC Coordinator; Eugene Taylor, Alana Isaacs, Ashanta Morrison and Daniel Vance.