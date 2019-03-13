A Bartlesville resident was arrested on a felony charge for possession of an unlawful controlled drug with the intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Cale Blake Remington, 18, is charged in Washington County District Court with unlawful possession of a controlled drug with intent to distribute and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail was set at $3,500. His next court appearance is scheduled at 9 a.m. April 12.

More than 100 grams of marijuana were found inside the vehicle after police stopped the vehicle.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Remington was traveling westbound on Adams Road when police noticed a nonworking brake light on his vehicle, and then Remington failed to signal when turning onto Virginia. When police began to talk to Remington, the officer immediately began to notice the odor of marijuana emerging from the car, according to the probable cause affidavit. Police proceeded to ask Remington if anything was inside the car, and he replied, “no.”

Another officer arrived, and they proceeded to look inside the car where they discovered a black backpack. Inside a side pocket police discovered a digital scale and a bank envelope with a wad of tissue inside it. Inside the tissue was a small leafy substance, which officers determined to be marijuana. During the search, they also discovered loose upholstery. They lifted the middle seat bottom and observed a quart-size Ziplock bag. Inside the bag was marijuana, which weighed 131 grams.