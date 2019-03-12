Tuesday

Mar 12, 2019 at 10:00 AM


Carter County

MARRIAGE LICENSES

Kenneth Aaron Barker and Lisa Michelle Tillery

Gregory Scott Bates Stephanie Renae Dahringer

Frank Sidney Berch and Rosemary Diane Hargis

Michael Leon Coe and Samantha Miller

Stephen Parker Ford and Carly Dean Evans

Troy Rian Hardee and Stephanie Analee Garcia

Gage Allen Hayes and Amy Leighanne White

Alex Logan Laird and Taylor Diane Rinke

Dustin Wallace Randall and Jordan Danee Sanders

 

DIVORCE FILINGS

James Howard Johnson vs. Amber Skye Hoogerhyde Johnson

Carla Jo Mason and Jeremy Adams Mason