MEEKER — Senior Darien Edmonds drove in eight runs to propel Meeker to a crushing 20-2 triumph over Davenport Monday.

Edmonds homered in the second and fourth innings and also doubled. She scored three times.

Also recording three hits for Meeker were Madison Gabeau, Lexi Lopez, Halle Calvillo and Kaycee Babek.

Meeker finished with 22 hits, including a double apiece by Madison Hedge, Edmonds and Babek.

Davenport had just three hits off Madison Buoy.

Earlier, Depew knocked off Meeker 10-8. Depew outhit Meeker 19-9.

Edmonds went 3 for 4, all singles, while Calvillo doubled twice and Babek had a two-bagger.

Meeker led 8-3 entering the bottom of the fifth but Depew tallied six runs, then added a single run in the sixth.

Hedge cracked a solo home run and scored three times.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.