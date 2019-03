Shawnee resident Joyce Imogene (O’Neal) Hampton, 83, passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019, in Oklahoma City.

Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, March 15, at Walker Funeral Service.

Graveside service will be at 10 a.m., Saturday, March 16, at Resthaven Memorial Park.

Other information is pending with Walker Funeral Service.