Joseph “Joe” Henry Bowdish, 70, of Shawnee, passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019, at his home.

He was born June 5, 1948, in Middlebury, Vermont, to Edward and Ila (Blaisedell) Bowdish.

Joe was raised in Middlebury and graduated from Middlebury High School in Middlebury, Vermont.

He married Alice Piper on Sept. 12, 1970, in Middlebury, Vermont.

Joe loved farming and he along with his wife Alice owned and operated a dairy farm in Vermont for 25 years. They moved to Oklahoma and settled in the Prague area before moving to Shawnee.

Joe loved music and enjoyed singing in the Adult and Joy Choir at Immanuel Baptist in Shawnee where he was a member. He also enjoyed leading and singing gospel at the Senior Citizen Center.

He was preceded in death by his son, Aron Keith Bowdish; and his parents, Edward and Ila Bowdish.

Survivors include his wife of 48 years, Alice Bowdish of the home; three brothers and two sisters-in-law, Robert and Phyllis of Weybridge, Vermont, Mike and Lisa Bowdish of Salisbury, Vermont, and Mark Drew of Wolcott, Vermont; and other extended family and friends.

The family has designated Immanuel Baptist Church Building Fund as appropriate for memorials in lieu of flowers.

Memorial service will be 10 a.m., Thursday, March 14, at Immanuel Baptist Church with Mark Wright officiating. Burial will be at a later date at Weybridge Cemetery in Weybridge, Vermont.

Cremation arrangements handled by Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh.

To share memories, or to sign the guestbook online, go to www.cooperfuneral.com.