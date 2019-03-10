MADILL — If stealing bases was a crime in baseball, the Sulphur Bulldogs would have been in jail for Grand Larceny for their efforts on Saturday.

The Bulldogs swiped a total of13 bases against the Bonham Purple Warriors en route to a 13-3 victory in the final game of the Red River Shoot-Out at Madill.

Bulldogs head coach Mike Matlack was not only happy with the aggressiveness on the base paths, but also the effort his team showed in all facets of the game.

“We had one of our juniors pitch today (Taigen White), he wanted the ball today and we needed a win real bad,” he said.

“He showed a little bit of leadership, he went out there and threw a lot of strikes and we hit the ball pretty well. Pretty pleased with the overall effort.”

The Bulldogs opened the top half of the first giving White some run support.

After White took a leadoff walk, three batters later Logan Smith drove him in with a sacrifice fly.

Following a scoreless first inning on defense, Sulphur managed to scrap across a run in the second.

Once again, it was White coming through in the clutch as he sent an RBI double to left field.

The Warriors got on board in the bottom of the third, the only run White would allow all day.

White pitched four innings, allowing one earned run on two hits with three strikeouts and four walks.

Not done scoring yet, the Bulldogs would tack on three more runs in the top of third inning.

After singles from Nash Matlack Reese Ratchford, Matlack then made it 3-1 when he scored on a steal of home, before Ratchford later scored on a wild pitch to make it 4-1.

Smith then made it 5-1 when he scored off an RBI single from Price Daube.

The Bulldogs would add another run in the fourth on sloppy defensive by the Warriors, and added two more in the top of the fifth thanks to four stolen bases and three walks.

After the Warriors cut the lead to 8-3 in the bottom of the fifth, the Bulldogs sealed the victory with a five run top of the sixth. Smith add his second RBI double of the game, driving in Smith who scored his second run of the game.

White led the Sulphur offense going 3-for-3 with two runs scored and three RBI. Smith finished 2-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBI.

Nash Matlack, Daube, and Ethan Massey each had one RBI in the game.

The Bulldogs will be at home on Monday to face Ardmore at 4:30 p.m.