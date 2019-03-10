MIAMI — A Miami man sought as a person of interest in an armed robbery here last week was arrested Saturday, March 9 after a seven-hour manhunt.

Justin Levi Eby was taken into custody at 425 Rockdale in Miami without incident, according to a report from the Miami Police Department.

Officers from numerous jurisdictions worked together to track him down and make the arrest without incident.

A Miami PD officer attempted to make a traffic stop in the 200 block of G NE.

According to the report, Eby jumped out of the vehicle being stopped and started to flee the scene.

Eby then fired multiple rounds at the officer, who returned fire.

There were no injuries.