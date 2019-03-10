With the conclusion of the Red River Shootout came with it victories on Saturday for Ardmore and Lone Grove, as they finished the tournament on a high note at Madill.

Ardmore 4 Dickson 2

Wins have been hard to come by this season for the Ardmore Tigers, but they managed to get their second one of the year on Saturday.

A pair of two-run innings proved to be enough for the Tigers to move to 2-4 on the season as they claimed a narrow win over the Dickson Comets.

Creed Cox got the Tigers on the board with a two-RBI double to center in the bottom of the first inning.

Ardmore had to wait until the bottom of the fifth to get some insurance runs, but the first one came from Dawson Stedman when he grounded into a fielder’s choice to make it 3-0.

Jake Garcia then got an RBI single which scored Cox to make it 4-0.

Dickson attempted a rally in the top of the seventh, which was started by Tyler McCord getting a fielder’s choice RBI, before Tanner Stewart got an RBI single.

However, Ardmore extinguished the rally from there to seal the victory.

Stedman got the win on the mound for Ardmore, throwing a complete game. He allowed two earned runs on three hits with three walks and eight strikeouts.

Tyler McCord took the loss on the mound for Dickson, throwing 3 2/3 innings of work. He allowed two earned runs on four hits with three walks and four strikeouts.

Dickson is at Lone Grove on Monday, while Ardmore travels to Sulphur for a district contest.

Lone Grove 16 Callisburg (TX) 0 F/3

After suffering two tough losses to start the tournament, the Lone Grove Longhorns took out some frustration Saturday morning against the Callisburg Wildcats from Texas.

LG put up 10 runs in the first inning followed by six in the second as the Longhorns cruised to a victory in three innings.

Cases Presgrove and Nate Sudderth each had solid days on offense as both players finished with four RBI’s apiece.

Presgrove went 2-for-3 with two runs scored, while Sudderth finished 3-for-3 with one run scored.

Conner King finished with a pair of RBI’s as he went 1-for-1 at the plate.

Gavin Peery, Jacob Willmond and Clay Geurin each finished with one RBI apiece.

Sudderth got the win on the mound for Lone Grove, throwing three innings of work. He allowed just two hits with eight strikeouts.

Lone Grove will take on Dickson Monday afternoon, before traveling to Comanche on Tuesday. The Longhorns will then host Madill and Lindsay in a triangular on Thursday, before taking on Ardmore on March 15 at home beginning at 4:30 p.m.