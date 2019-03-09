PRAGUE — Behind a five-homer explosion, Prague launched its 2019 spring season with a 17-6 blitz of Meeker Friday.

Beth Denney and Demi Manning posted home runs in the fourth and fifth innings while Adisyn Auld homered in the fifth. Prague tallied five runs in the fourth and six runs in the fifth in the five-inning run-rule victory.

Denney went 4 for 4, including a double in the first. Denney drove in six runs and scored three times.

Brittany Harwell, Demi Manning and Auld contributed three hits apiece. Manning recorded seven runs batted in and scored twice.

Prague racked up 18 hits to go along with seven walks.

Madison Buoy, Madison Gabeau, Lexi Lopez and Kaycee Bahek of Meeker notched two hits apiece. Madison Hedge and Lopez doubled as Meeker finished with 11 hits.

Both teams stranded seven runners.

Meeker, 1-1, defeated Holdenville 19-16 Thursday.

Gracie Hightower allowed 11 hits in getting the win.

