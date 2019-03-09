YUKON – Dale will have a chance at an eighth state championship.

Sophomore Danyn Lang dropped 26 points and the Lady Pirates proved why they were the top seed heading into the state tournament with a 60-42 semifinal triumph over No. 5 Latta.

“If we want to win Saturday, we have to do a better job of making free throws,” Dale coach Eric Smith said. “Now we need to go home get some rest and go over the scouting report.”

Danyn Lang canned a trey as the first quarter expired, giving Dale a 15-6 advantage heading into the second frame.

“It was a great feeling,” Lang said. “Knowing I could made that shot for my seniors was amazing. With the game being so close, I knew I had to get the shot off.”

The teams traded baskets in the second quarter and Dale managed to take a 27-21 lead into the locker room.

Danyn Lang led Dale with 10 points in the first half.

“We had to have Danyn tonight,” Smith said. “If she doesn’t have a big game, we don’t have a chance at winning.”

With time expiring in the third quarter, Lang knocked down her second buzzer beater of the game, giving Dale a 38-30 with one quarter to play.

The Lady Pirates outscored Latta 22-12 in the final quarter.

Lang knocked down 13 of 16 at the charity stripe.

As a team, Dale made 30 of 47 free throws.

Tipoff for the 2A championship will be 2 p.m. at the State Fairgrounds Arena in Oklahoma City.

Dale beat No. 2 Howe 65-55 in the finals of the Kingston tournament in January.

Dale won titles in 1978, 1980, 1982, 1983, 1990, 1991 and 2010.