John Goodnight, 79-year-old Seminole resident, passed from this life on Monday, March 4, 2019, at Seminole Care and Rehabilitation Center.

Funeral services are scheduled for 2 p.m., Friday, March 8, at Swearingen Funeral Home Chapel in Seminole.

Full obituary information is pending with Swearingen Funeral Home in Seminole.