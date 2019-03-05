Industrial and primary job growth in Bartlesville is evolving with the national trends of expansion, retraction and consolidation, Bartlesville Development Authority President/CEO David Wood said last week.

While the Bartlesville area has experienced some job loss over the past several years with corporate restructuring at Phillips 66 and ConocoPhillips, the trend seems to be steadying. However, the local economy also experienced some unexpected blows when Siemens announced they would be closing their Bartlesville facility to consolidate in Houston, Sitel closed their Bartlesville office and Walmart Claims Management also closed their facility.

“We were taken by surprise with those announcements,” Wood said. “But the good news is we have found that Bartlesville bounces back and new jobs are created with the expansion of other services within our community.”

In January 2018 Siemens Corp. announced it would be closing its Bartlesville plant. The Bartlesville facility produces gas chromatographs, a highly-specialized analytical instrument used to measure chemical composition directly in petroleum and chemical manufacturing process. Approximately 135 jobs are impacted.

Now, a portion of the manufacturing supplies for Siemens will be maintained in Bartlesville by Phillips Precision Machining at a new facility to be built at the Bartlesville Industrial Park using incentive money from the BDA. The incentive from the BDA allows for $350,000 in equity for a building that will be paid back to the BDA over 10 years. The incentive also includes a $200,000 forgivable loan.

Wood said Phillips Precision Machining will employ between 16-20 highly-skilled workers who previously worked for Siemens. The principal owner of the new company is Mark Phillips, who is a 28 year veteran of Siemens. Phillips was the production manager for Siemens’ machine shop, Wood said.

The facility is still on track to be complete by September.

In other positive motion, ABB announced in January the company will consolidate all of its North American process gas chromatograph analyzer manufacturing to the facility in Bartlesville Industrial Park.

ABB’s facility in the Bartlesville Industrial Park was built through an economic development incentive from the BDA. In 2014 the plant received a 100,000 square-foot expansion doubling the size of the corporation’s facility in the industrial park.

In October ABB announced 90 new jobs at the Bartlesville location after the decision was made to close an analytical manufacturing operation in Lewisburg, W. Va., and relocate some of those positions to Bartlesville. ABB’s Bartlesville plant has expanded three times since 2000.

Following the closure of Sitel and Walmart Claims Management, a new nationally-known company came to Bartlesville to help absorb some of those job losses.

“Sedgwick, which has multiple business lines in insurance claims and phone service, saw the opportunity and skilled workforce in Bartlesville and decided to expand to Bartlesville,” Wood said.

Additionally, with Walmart Claims no longer occupying the space on Adams Road, this allowed Bartlesville’s DSR to expand to the facility.

“Basically, DSR was landlocked downtown in the RSU building with limited parking and little room for growth,” Wood said. “The ability to purchase and relocate to the former Walmart Claims space is really a good thing for DSR, and the opportunity for growth now exists where it didn’t before. That’s exciting.”

Another piece of economic growth in primary jobs occurred Monday when the Bartlesville City Council approved a BDA proposal to appropriate $150,000 from the city’s economic development fund to provide a loan to Custom Molding Services to purchase and relocate to an expanded facility, located at 510 W. Adeline. The relocation will greatly expand Custom Molding Service’s ability to grow, immediately adding 15 new higher paying jobs.

“Just like everything, Bartlesville continues to ride out these waves of economic change and continue to grow in the meantime as well,” Wood said. “This is an exciting time of change, and I look forward to what Bartlesville will do in the near future.”