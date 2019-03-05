Three area teams are still alive and have a chance at winning a basketball state championship.

The No. 2 Shawnee Lady Wolves (25-1) will play No. 14 Edmond Santa Fe at Tulsa Memorial Thursday at 3 p.m.

Shawnee lost their first game of the season Feb. 23 in the regional tournament. The Lady Wolves were stunned by No. 17 Booker T. Washington 54-52 on their home floor.

Sine that loss, the Lady Wolves have certainly noticed a step up in competition. In the area consolation game, Shawnee topped No. 8 Bartlesville 59-53 and beat No. 3 Moore 55-48 in the area tournament.

Shawnee isn't as battle-tested in 6A as their counterparts. Shawnee is 6-1 against Class 6A squads while Santa Fe is 14-6.

The top-ranked Dale Lady Pirates (26-3) know how to win state titles. Some key contributors on the squad are fresh off a 2A fastpitch state crown and look to add to their already impressive seven gold balls. Both teams are an impressive 13-3 against 2A competition.

The Lady Pirates will play No. 9 Chouteau-Maize Thursday at Yukon High School. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.

The lone representative in the area on the boy's side is the No. 4 Dale Pirates (22-7).

Dale will be taking on No. 9 Rejoice Christian Academy (21-8) Thursday at Yukon High School at Edmond North High School. Game time is set for 2 p.m.

The Pirates know how to win in 2A games. The Pirates hold a 12-2 mark against teams in their class, with two losses to No. 9 Rock Creek and No. 18 Cashion.

Rejoice Christian is 8-3 against 2A squads. They fell to Regent Prep on two occasions and No. 5 Oklahoma Union.

This would be Dale's first state championship in boys basketball.