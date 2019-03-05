A Shawnee family is holding on to their faith as their 5-month-old baby remains hospitalized after being diagnosed with a rare illness.

Opal Rose Trimble, daughter of Josh and Gretchen Trimble of Shawnee, is hospitalized at Integris Children's at Baptist Medical Center in Oklahoma City with AFM or acute flaccid myelitis — a rare condition. Opal is the third diagnosis of AFM in the state and there is a one in million chance of getting it.

To help support Opal and the family, a prayer service is being planned for 7 p.m. Wednesday evening in Raley Chapel on the campus of Oklahoma Baptist University.

Opal was rushed to the hospital last week after becoming very sick and lethargic from what began as a common cold. AFM is an unknown virus that attacks the spinal cord and the portion of her spinal cord that has been inflamed is what controls breathing and arm movements.

Because it’s such a new disease, there are no known treatments, only what is considered experimental, so Opal's doctors are coordinating efforts with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

As Opal fights for recovery, her parents have turned her hospital room into a faithful sanctuary, where they sing hymns, read scripture and every day focus on a new word of endearment relating to scripture, with messages posted all over the room. Monday's word was believe and Tuesday's word was trust.

“We're holding on to our faith and we trust in God there is a reason behind all of this,” Josh said Tuesday evening.

For Gretchen, what has happened has given her an entirely new perspective on childhood illnesses as their family of five, including Opal's older siblings, have experienced their fair share of coughs, colds and runny noses.

“Our lives have changed in a matter of days,” she said. “And it all started with a common cold.”

Gretchen said they have been overwhelmed by the love and support from the Shawnee community as a whole and they are so very grateful.

The couple said they are thankful for the outpouring of love and support as they have received phone calls, texts, visitors and many prayers. They both thanked the OBU community where they work, their church family at New Hope Baptist Church in Bethel Acres, Integris Hospital and those in Shawnee community, as well as those from around the state and world who are praying for their little girl.

A GoFundMe page also has been set up to help with Opal's medical expenses:

https://www.gofundme.com/opal-rose-trimble-medical-fund.

Watch for updates.