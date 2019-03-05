Michael Alvin Brown, 59, of Shawnee, passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019, in Shawnee.

Michael Alvin Brown, 59, of Shawnee, passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019, in Shawnee.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday, March 7, and continue through service time. Service will be 2 p.m., Friday, March 8, at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Carols Woodard officiating. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery in Seminole under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh.

