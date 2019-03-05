Ardmore

Charles R. “Chuck” Clark, 35, of Lone Grove, passed away March 3, 2019. Services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, at Harvey-Douglas Centennial Chapel. (Harvey-Douglas Funeral and Crematory)

Steven Ray Heron, 65, pipeline specialist - Valero, passed away March 2, 2019. Services will be 10 a.m. Friday, at Harvey-Douglas Centennial Chapel. (Harvey-Douglas Funeral and Crematory)

Davis

Jack Duty, 76, passed away March 1, 2019. Services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, at First United Methodist Church. (Hale’s)

Marietta

Lois J. Steudeman, 90, In Home Day Care and Restaurant Cook, passed away March 2, 2019. Services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, at First Christian Church. (Flanagan-Watts)