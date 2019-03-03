Sunday

Mar 3, 2019 at 12:01 AM


Monday: Cheesburger with bun, potato, pea salad, brownie


Tuesday: Pot Roast, Mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, roll, pudding with topping


Wednesday: Spaghetti with meat, broccoli, peaches, garlic bread, cake


Thursday: Beans and ham, tomato relish, spinach, cornbread, bread pudding


Friday: Egg salad sandwich, vegetable soup, fruit, bread, cookie


For reservations, contact Community Action Resource & Development Inc.: Dewey Senior Center, 918-534-1760; Bartlesville, East Senior Center 918-331-3675; Nowata, 918-273-0552.