MIDWEST CITY — Earlier this season, the Plainview Lady Indians managed to play the Tuttle Lady Tigers close in the Heart of Oklahoma tournament in Purcell.

Unfortunately, history didn’t repeat itself Friday afternoon in Midwest City.

Despite holding a halftime advantage, the No. 17 Lady Indians couldn’t find the finishing touch in the second half, as the No. 16 Lady Tigers ended Plainview’s season in the area consolation semifinals 49-34 at Midwest City High School.

The defeat put an end to a magical season for Plainview, who ended with 21 victories in their first year with Chad Walker as head coach.

“We didn’t do a great job of blocking out in the second half,” Walker said. “It was like pulling teeth to get the ball to the free throw line. I’m just going to chalk it up to Tuttle is just a great ball club. We just had trouble putting the ball in the hole, and to beat good teams you have to be able to do that.”

“These girls did a great job this season,” Walker added. “I had a goal in mind for them to win 18 games this year, and they surpassed that. They got a district title, a regional consolation title, and played a heck of a game against Byng Thursday night. I think that’s definitely something they can build on this spring and summer as we prepare for next season. I’m looking forward to the younger players working hard and improving for us.”

Plainview had its chances in the first quarter as the Lady Indians held the lead multiple times.

However, Tuttle didn’t stay down for very long.

Despite the frantic pace in the first quarter, the Lady Indians were able to hold a slim 16-14 lead going to the second.

Tuttle managed to tie the game at 16-16 with 5:56 left before halftime, only to see Plainview regain the lead at 18-16 44 seconds later.

The Lady Indians would go on a 3-1 run to end the first half, leading 21-17 going to the locker room.

However, it took less than a minute for the Lady Tigers to get back in front in the third at 22-21.

Plainview managed to tie the game at 23-23 with 5:17 left in the third, but would never get the lead back.

Tuttle managed to hold a 33-30 lead after three quarters, but didn’t pull away for good until late in the fourth, finishing the game off on a 16-4 run.

Megan Winchester finished the game with 13 points to lead Plainview, with Peyton Jones scoring eight points.

Anna Simmons added five points, with Amiya Howard, Ava Blackmon, Riley Grant and Emilee Hudson each scoring two points.