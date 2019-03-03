Life.Church, for the second year, has partnered with Legacy Parenting Center by presenting a $12,000 grant that will help the nonprofit continue to build stronger, healthier families through education, resources, and mentoring.

Back row, from left: Bill Haselwood, Legacy Parenting Center Board Member; Trey Teape, Legacy Parenting Center Board President; Lacey Holt, Legacy Parenting Center Executive Director; Ian Brown, Life.Church Shawnee LifeGroups/LifeMissions Pastor; Becky Muncey, Life.Church Shawnee LifeGroups/LifeMissions Project Leader; Katie Ford, Legacy Parenting Center Board Secretary.

Front row: Brittany McLaughlin, Legacy Parenting Center Volunteer and Legacy Store Coordinator; Tiffany Yarbrough, Legacy Parenting Center Director of Client Services.