It was a winning start to the season Friday for the Ardmore boys and girls soccer teams at Cameron Stadium as they both defeated Lawton High.

Ashley Monterrosa had five goals in a 6-0 victory for the Lady Tigers with Aalicia Williams scoring the other goal, along with four assists. Avery Lowe also had an assist.

The Tigers won 2-0 thanks to goals from Ricky Soto and Rafael Interiano.

Ardmore plays Noble at home on Monday beginning at 4:30 p.m.