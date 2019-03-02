Ghonasgi loves working with people, volunteering

She’s a National Merit Semifinalist, but perhaps what Aarya Ghonasgi has learned most at Bartlesville High School is the importance of a quality education.

Ghonasgi has visited India, where her parents are from, several times and has witnessed firsthand those who have no means of formal education. Ghonasgi is the daughter of Archana Sapre and Dhananjay Ghonasgi.

BHS school officials have long been aware of Ghonasgi’s desire to challenge her mind and serve others. As a result, the BHS senior has been selected as the Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise, Patriot Auto Group and Truity Credit Union February Student of the Month.

“It’s a great honor, and I know there are a lot of great, deserving students,” said Ghonasgi. “I really owe it to my teachers, my parents, and basically Bartlesville public schools. We have great administrators, a great superintendent and really amazing teachers here.”

She has plans to become a pediatrician and has applied to seven colleges, ranging from Tulane University and Rice University, and has been accepted in to the University of Tulsa and the University of Oklahoma.

“I love working with people and volunteering, and I love being on my feet and moving around,” said Ghonasgi. “I have a fascination with the human body, too, so I think all of that ties into pediatrics really well.”

Indeed, she’s immersed in several school organizations and volunteer clubs outside the classroom. She’s currently the president of Student Council, correspondent secretary for National Honor Society, a member of the environmental club, a volunteer counselor for the elementary summer school program, Pinwheels and Popcorn, and so on.

“I feel that it’s important to take advantage of every opportunity that comes my way,” said Ghonasgi, who’s also an intern at ConocoPhillips in the human resources department. “I try to take as many challenging classes as I can and by doing any extracurricular that are presented to me.”

School officials said that along with seeing the value of education, Ghonasgi already has the maturity to see beyond herself. When she won an Interact speech contest, for example, she donated the winning $300 to Razia’s Ray of Hope Foundation, a nonprofit organization that empowers young women and girls in Afghanistan through community-based education.

“I examined the topic of education for women and for girls, and again, being of India heritage and visiting India, and also here, I know there are a lot of countries where girls are barred from getting an education,” she said. “So I wrote a speech about that and how important education is to empowering girls and through that, empowering their communities.”

She was also actively involved with supporting last year’s teacher walkout and regularly volunteered at the nursery at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, tutored fellow students, and made several posters and trips to the state capitol. She was inspired by the civic involvement and engaging with others across the state of Oklahoma.

“It gave me a new found appreciation of how much are teachers are willing to do for education and for us,” she said. “Bartlesville really does value education and I’m lucky that I can study in a place that does.”

Bartlesville High School counselor Leslie Sexson described Ghonasgi as a natural born leader who cares deeply for others. Sexson highlighted how Ghonasgi organized a fundraising drive to support a school employee with cancer.

“Aarya organized an entire week of assemblies and activities to raise over $4,000 to give to this employee for medical expenses. In an emotional school wide assembly, Aarya graciously presented the donation to the family,” said Sexson.

She added that classmates, teachers, fellow workers and community members hold Ghonasgi with high esteem.

“Her energy, compassion, and character bring hope to the future of our country and nation,” said Sexson.

Thompson enjoys helping, being around other people

Autumn Thompson may still be a senior in high school, but she’s already completed more than 20 hours of college credit. On top of this, the Oklahoma Union senior is involved in several clubs in and out of the classroom, ranging from tutoring fellow classmates to being lead singer in her church band.

For all her endeavors, Thompson has been selected as the Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise, Patriot Auto Group and Truity Credit Union February Student of the Month.

“I was really surprised when I heard the news that I’ve been selected as student of the month. I know it’s a big honor. I’m happy for the recognition,” said Thompson, who maintains a 4.0 grade point average and scored a 30 on the ACT.

She’ll be attending Missouri Southern State University, where she plans to get her degree in nursing, eventually becoming an emergency room nurse.

“I have a passion for people. I love helping people and being around people and being around kids,” said Thompson.

School officials said Thompson has been on the superintendent’s honor roll each year of high school. She is also a valedictorian for Oklahoma Union this year and will giving a graduation speech. She has also been involved in National Honor Society, prom committee, academic bowl, Cherokee JOM (Johnson-O’Malley) Bowl and choir.

Despite her busy schedule, she still devotes time to tutor her fellow students, and school leaders underscored her leadership skills when it comes to helping students struggling in a certain subject.

“We have a teacher who has had to be in and out for family reasons, and Autumn has graciously stepped in to help the class when they need extra explanation,” said principal David Lovelace.

“I have especially appreciated Autumn being willing to work with younger students because they look up to her and see that being education-oriented is a good thing. Currently, Autumn meets with a sixth grade girl every morning during first hour, even though she is not required to be at our school this year until second hour.”

“I really enjoy tutoring in math and science,” Thompson added.

Along with being secretary for the senior class officers, Thompson is also involved in leadership at her church. She is in charge of the teen band at Tyro Christian Church, leading worship every Wednesday night.

She is also a member of the Sunday morning worship team, playing bass and singing with the team since 2016. For the past two years, she has helped with her church’s vacation Bible school, assisting with leading worship, decorating and cleaning up afterwards.

Through her involvement with student council, Thompson has visited residents at assisted living homes regularly and pitches in to help with adopting a family at Christmas.

“I love my school and community and want to help out and support both in the best way I can,” she said.

School officials described Thompson as polite, trustworthy and dependable.

This year she was chosen as an office aide through a selective process because the staff knew they could count on her.

“What I notice about Autumn is that she takes initiative as an office aide. She tries to find something productive to do,” said OKU Superintendent Brenda Taylor.

Another staff member stated, “Autumn is one of those amazing young people that looks for the positives in her situation and in others. She leads by building relationships, being an example, and serving others. Her hard work and can do attitude are great examples for all she is around.”