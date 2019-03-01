(Shawnee, Okla.) – The Heart of Oklahoma Exposition Center is kicking off spring with many fun events this month. From dog shows and livestock sales to banquets and rodeo competitions, the Expo Center has plenty of events to entertain all areas of interest.

Monkey Business

Monkey Business Children’s Consignment Sale continues at the Expo Center for their semi-annual sale Feb. 28 through March 2. This sale will feature everything relating to infants, children, teens and expecting moms. Admission for the sale is free, so everyone can find something at the Monkey Business Consignment Sale and stay in budget. For more information or to register your own items to sell, visit monkeybusinessok.com.

Almost Ready to Cruise

The Almost Ready to Cruise Car Club is hosting their 32nd Annual Swap Meet at the Heart of Oklahoma Expo Center March 1-2. This event will bring more than 150 vendors from Oklahoma and the surrounding states to Shawnee to sell vehicles, parts and other auto-related accessories. The event will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday. Admission for the swap meet is free, so bring everyone in the family to browse the unique car collection and vendors. For more information visit their website, arccconline.org.

Red Alliance

The Red Alliance Cattle Sale will be at the Expo Center March 8-10. This event will offer an assortment of red angus cattle, bulls and females available for purchase. You can browse the sale list beforehand on their website’s catalog. For more information, visit redalliance.biz.

Junk Utopia

This traveling junk show will be at the Expo Center on March 9 featuring all kinds of vintage, repurposed, handmade, upcycled and rustic items and boutiques. This sale is a great event to attend with both friends and family, because everyone will be able to find something they love! For more information about the Junk Utopia sale, visit junkutopiashow.com.

Police Foundation Banquet

Shawnee’s Police Foundation will honor many of its officers at the banquet on March 15 at 6 p.m. Tickets for the banquet are $30 each and can be purchased through any foundation member or in the chief’s office at city hall. Corporate tables are also available for this event. For more information, call the Chief’s office at (405) 878-1681.

National Barrel Horse Association

The National Barrel Horse Association will be at the Expo Center March 16-17 for a weekend of fun competition, exhibitions and classes for all ages. The NBHA gives competitors at every skill level and age the chance to compete, learn and succeed in barrel racing. Exhibitions for the event begin at 9 a.m. both Saturday and Sunday. For more information about the NBHA March event, visit nbha.com.

Oklahoma Shamrock Bully Show

The American Bully Kennel Club is hosting their Shamrock Bully Show at the Heart of Oklahoma Expo Center on March 16. This expo-style event will feature bully breeds competing in a show and vendors for all your own pet’s needs. Pitbulls, bulldogs and more bully breeds can be entered in the showcase. Admission for this event is $20 for adults, $10 for dogs and children 12 and under are free. For more information about this event, visit bullybreedexpo.com.

Two Sisters Flea Market

Two Sisters Flea Market returns to the Expo Center March 22-23. This classic market will bring vendors selling unique new, old and upcycled items. This event is the perfect way to find something for your home, a gift or just something for yourself! For more information, visit their Facebook page, @twosistersfleamarket.

Oklahoma Canine Sports Club

The Oklahoma Canine Sports Club will hold their March agility trial at the Heart of Oklahoma Expo Center March 22-24. The trials will be at 8:45 and 10 a.m. both Saturday and Sunday. This free, family-friendly event will bring entertainment all weekend long at the Expo Center. For more information about the Agility Trial, visit okpaws.com.

Jones Production Team Roping

Jones Arena Productions Team Roping will be at the Expo Center March 23-24 for another round of competition. Winners can win valuable prizes like belt buckles, saddles and more. Make plans to compete or stop by and show your support. For more information, visit their Facebook page, @JonesArenaProductionsTeamRoping.

Outlaw Motorsports

Outlaw Motorsports returns to the Expo Speedway at the end of March for their annual RFC Outlaw Superbowl. This event is March 29 and 30 and will include the chance to win up to $2,000 in prize money! This is one of their biggest events of the year, and it is one you do not want to miss! For more information about the RFC Outlaw Superbowl, visit outlawsuperbowl.com.

For more information about the Heart of Oklahoma Exposition Center, visit ShawneeExpo.org. Located just minutes from the “crossroads of America,” the Heart of Oklahoma Exposition Center sits on 52 acres of fairgrounds with a variety of facility options including an outdoor arena, indoor arena and more than 150,000-square-feet of exhibit and meeting space. Complete with a top-notch RV park, the Expo Center is the perfect location for any size event including, banquets, shows, events and more. For more information on the Heart of Oklahoma Exposition Center visit ShawneeExpo.org or call (405) 275-7020.