Robert Earl Ervin Sr., 63, of Wagoner, passed from this life Friday, Feb. 21, 2019, at his home.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday, March 1, and continue through service time.

Service will be 11 a.m., Saturday, March 2, at Sharon Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Brooksville Cemetery under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh.

