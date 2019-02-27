Billie Jane (Mitchell) Wright, 87, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at Ardmore. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, March 1, 2019, in The Chapel at Griffin ~ Hillcrest Funeral Home of Ardmore. Services will conclude in the Chapel.

Billie was born at Cottontown, Tenn., on Oct. 24, 1931, to Charles Allen Mitchell and Artis (Bausley) Mitchell. Following her mother’s passing, Billie was raised by her grandmother, Mamie Mitchell. She moved to Oklahoma, attended St. Agnes Catholic School, and graduated from Dickson High School. Billie married Herbert K. Wright on Feb. 12, 1954, at Gainesville, Texas. She worked at Stromburg-Carlson and attended nursing school. In 1982, Billie graduated from the LPN nursing program at the top of her class. She worked as an LPN at Ardmore Veterans Center and then for Woodview Nursing Home. She returned to Stromburg-Carlson and retired from there in 1993. A member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Ardmore, Billie was an avid reader. She enjoyed working in her garden and spending time with her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Herbert K. Wright, sisters: Ruth Allen and Grace Lee Cauley, brother, Walter T. Mitchell, and granddaughter, Cierra Ramsay.

Billie is survived by two daughters: Grace Marie Smith and Marcella Hamilton and husband, Ray, five grandchildren: Michael Boyd, Christopher Smith, Amy Euchler, Charles Smith, and Aaron Smith, 17 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Thursday afternoon, Feb. 28, 2019, at Griffin ~ Hillcrest Funeral Home.

Condolences may be left at www.griffinhillcrest.com.



