There are five area teams still hoping to bring home a gold ball this season.

The Class 6A No. 2 Shawnee Lady Wolves and the 2A No. 1 Dale Lady Pirates are the last two area girl's teams still alive.

On the boy's side, Dale, Seminole, and Prague still have a legitimate shot at making the state tournament.

All of these teams will return to action in the area tournament Thursday and Friday.

On Thursday, the Lady Wolves (23-1) will look to rebound after taking their first loss of the season at the hands of Booker T. Washington. This week, Shawnee will travel to Jenks to face No. 8 Bartlesville (18-7). The Lady Wolves hold wins over two top 10 6A teams this season. The wins came against Sand Springs and an overtime thriller against Ponca City. Game time is set for 8 p.m.

The Class 4A No. 15 Seminole Chieftains (21-5) will play No. 5 Anadarko (19-6) at Washington High School. Seminole is 8-3 against 4A teams this season. This game is set for an 8 p.m. tip.

Class 3A No. 19 Prague (20-7) will face No. 16 Christian Heritage (18-8) at Stillwater High School. The Red Devils hold an impressive 12-1 record over fellow 3A teams this season.

On Friday, the high-powered 2A top ranked Dale Lady Pirates (25-3) return to action against against No. 20 Luther (18-8) at Enid High School. Dale played Luther earlier this season and beat them rather handily, 70-43. Dale is 13-2 against 2A teams and holds an impressive resume against larger schools. Dale is 4-0 against 3A teams and 4-1 against 4A squads. The Lady Pirates scored 90 points on two occasions. Tipoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

The Dale (21-7) boys will play at 8 p.m. Friday against 2A top dog Hooker (24-1). The Pirates were Class 2A No. 1 seed for most of the year and much like the Lady Pirates, play up in competition frequently. Dale is 11-2 against 2A teams and is above average against larger schools. Dale is 4-3 against 3A teams and 4-1 against 4A squads.