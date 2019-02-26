Memorial services for Clifford Roland will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Mar. 1, 2019, at the Craddock Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be held Thursday evening from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Craddock Funeral Home.

Clifford Graham Roland Jr. was born Nov. 11, 1952 to Tommie (Graham) and Clifford M. Roland Sr. in Ardmore. He passed from this life on Feb. 21, 2019, at the age of 66.

Clifford, or ‘Cliff,’ as he was known by his close friends, was a lifelong resident of Ardmore. His first job, a newspaper route for the Daily Ardmoreite, took him through the neighborhoods and streets he would call home for the entirety of his 66-years. He attended Ardmore High School, and would have graduated with the class of 1970, had he not been expelled for refusing to cut his hair. As a young man, Clifford learned to carve and set marble and granite monuments. He took great pride in his work. Much of it can still be seen today in and around Ardmore, including at the Ardmore Veterans’ Center. Clifford spent several years at the Ardmore Refinery working as a scaffold builder and performing other essential duties. There were other jobs: carpenter, plumber, handyman and roofer. Clifford never took a day’s pay for granted and prided himself on working every day as if it were his first on the job.

But, of all his vocations, it was caregiver to his mother, Tommie, during her final years that meant the most to him. Clifford remained by her side until the very end, demonstrating the love and dependability that marked his life. He loved to read; especially history. He loved old movies, the Rolling Stones and Willie Nelson.

Clifford will be remembered most as a loving father, a loyal friend, and a compassionate neighbor, who was as quick to help a friend as he was a complete stranger.

Clifford was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford Sr. and Tommie Roland.

He is survived by his son Graham Roland of Los Angeles.

