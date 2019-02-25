High school seniors who plan to pursue a career in health care are invited to apply for scholarships offered by the Volunteers at SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital – Shawnee.

The Volunteers are proud to offer two scholarship opportunities, a $1000 and a $2000 scholarship. Applicant must be a high school senior attending a school within the hospital's five county service area, which includes: Pottawatomie, Hughes, Seminole, Lincoln, and Okfuskee. In addition, applicants must have a favorable GPA, write an essay, provide references and submit a school transcript.

Application forms are available on the news page of ssmhealth.com. Applications must be postmarked by April 1, 2019.

For more information, call Ardella Armstrong, Volunteer Coordinator, SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital - Shawnee, at 405-214-1586.