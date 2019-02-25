Shawnee library presents stories and much more for children

Join the Shawnee Public Library for a variety of activities scheduled during March both at the library, 101 N. Philadelphia Ave., and in the community.

Science Monday, scheduled on the first Monday of the month next takes place at 4:30 p.m. Monday, March 4. This is an opportunity for learners in kindergarten through second grade to engage in hands-on learning about various aspects of the physical and natural world.

Story Time takes place twice on each Tuesday of the month, at 10:30 a.m. and again at 4:30 p.m. Activities are geared to children ages 2 ½ to 5 and will include stories, music, rhymes and early literacy activities.

Story Time also goes on the road to the Shawnee Mall at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesdays during March. Families interested in participating can meet with library staff in the mall’s Center Court for stories and more.

The library also will host a special Stress Relief Story Time at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 14. It will be led by a certified infant massage instructor teaching calming activities that promote literacy.

And debuting at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 13 is a three-week Elementary Tai Chi series. Children in 2nd through 4th grades will learn eight basic Tai Chi forms to build balance, relaxation and a healthier mind and body.

The Tai Chi project is funded through the Oklahoma Department of Libraries with funds from the Library Services Technology Act (LSTA), a federal source of library funding provided by the Institute of Museum and Library Services.

No advance registration is required to attend any of the programs.

For more information, visit the library, call 275-6353 or go online to www.pioneerlibrarysystem.org/shawnee.

Find activity for young readers during March

The Tecumseh Public Library gives families with young children many options to experience the library through its weekly Toddler Story Time programs.

Toddler Story Time is scheduled at 11 a.m. on each Thursday during March. The program features stories, songs, finger plays and crafts for children and also provides literacy tips to caregivers to help their children get ready to read.

New readers also can make a new friend while practicing their reading skills in the Sit, Stay, Read program, scheduled at 4 p.m. on Mondays, March 4, 11 and 25. Parents or caregivers can call the library at 598-5955 to set up a time slot for their child to read to a certified therapy dog in an encouraging environment.

And during Spring Break, the library will expand its slate for children with daily activities planned from noon to 2 p.m. March 18 through 22. These events will be geared to ages 6 to 11 and advance registration is requested so there are enough supplies for everyone.

For more information, visit the library, call 598-5955 or go online to www.pioneerlibrarysystem.org/tecumseh.