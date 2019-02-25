Sen. Ron Sharp was honored with the 2018 Oklahoma Farm Bureau Champion Award during the organization’s leadership conference held Feb. 18-19 in Oklahoma City.

The award is presented to state leaders and lawmakers who went above and beyond to support farmers, ranchers and rural Oklahomans in 2018.

“By standing up for the best interests of our state’s family farmers and ranchers, these 15 Oklahomans have supported policy to better our great state,” said Rodd Moesel, OKFB president. “We’re pleased to honor them for their service to agriculture and rural Oklahoma.”

Fourteen other state leaders received OKFB’s 2018 Champion Award including Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter, Sen. Kim David, Sen. Darcy Jech, Sen. Chris Kidd, Sen. James Leewright, Sen. Frank Simpson, House Speaker Charles McCall, Rep. Rhonda Baker, Rep. Jon Echols, Rep. Scott Fetgatter, Rep. Kyle Hilbert, Rep. Charles Ortega, Rep. Todd Russ and Rep. Josh West.

Award recipients received a plaque in recognition of their service to agriculture and rural Oklahoma. Champions are nominated by county Farm Bureaus and the OKFB board of directors.