HEALDTON — Services are pending for Mr. William “Bill” M. Jones, 64, of Healdton. He was born on Jan. 21, 1955, at Wilson to the late Mr. A.J. Jones and Mrs Marlene (McGee) Jones. He departed this life Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, at the Healdton hospital after an extended illness.

Bill was raised in Healdton graduating from Healdton High School in 1973. He was a lifetime resident of Healdton. Bill worked for Chatham Dozer Service for 27-years. He was a welder and a backhoe operator. He always enjoyed being with his family and raising cows.

Preceding him in death were his parents and brother Jimmy.

Survivors include his daughter Stephanie Jones and grandson Jameson of Ardmore; siblings Rick Jones of Healdton, Vickie Chatham, Joyce Williams and husband Stan, all of Wilson, Jane Jones Davis and husband Lyndel of Enos, Sue Lesley of Ardmore, Ollie Shipman and husband Rod of Healdton and Marcy Candello and husband Peter of Ardmore; numerous nieces and nephews and other family.

