OKLAHOMA CITY — It's one thing to dream about getting a state medal, it's an entirely different process to make it happen.

For Sulphur’s Kolbe Madron, he was able to not only live his dream on Saturday, but achieve it as well.

Madron managed to place fourth overall in a competitive 132-pound bracket at the Class 3A state wrestling tournament in Oklahoma City.

“Kolbe is the first one in and last one out,” Sulphur coach Drew Swartz said. “He works his butt off, and there are a lot of people that would be happy to qualify and he got fourth. It is a grueling two days, and it sucks for him to go out like that but you live and you learn. You just get caught sometimes.”

Madron managed to cap off his successful season at state, which included a regional championship last weekend in Marlow.

“It’s definitely a lot tougher than I imagined,” Madron said. “These are the best guys in the state, and I just have to get ready for next year. I definitely have some stuff I need to work on, and I just need to get into better shape and work hard.”

In his first match of the 3A 132 pound bracket on Friday, Madron had to battle to come away with the 6-2 decision.

On Friday night, he wrestled valiantly but lost 2-0 in overtime of the semifinals in the winners bracket of the tournament.

Saturday in the consolation semifinals, Madron again went to a decision, defeating Kolby Adams, of Morris, 6-1.

Madron got up early, going up 4-0 with a takedown and a near fall in the first period.

After allowing Adams to get a point on the board through an escape, Madron sealed the victory with another takedown.

In his final match of the tournament Madron was matched up against Darius Morgan, of Vinita.

Madron went up 2-0 in the first round after a takedown.

However, luck was not on the side of the Sulphur sophomore in the second period.

Morgan managed to turn the tide and eventually record a pin over Madron, giving him the fourth place finish.

“I am a little bummed out and I definitely think I could have done better,” Madron said. “I just have to roll with it and get ready for next year.”