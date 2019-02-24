OKLAHOMA CITY — Madill has always been known for its proud wrestling tradition.

OKLAHOMA CITY — Madill has always been known for its proud wrestling tradition.

On Saturday at the Class 4A state wrestling tournament in Oklahoma City, two Wildcats added their names to that legacy.

Colt Crowson and Griffon Williams each managed to make the medal stand as they were able to make it to the consolation finals of their respective brackets.

“It feels good to have two place right here,” Madill wrestling coach Jim Love said.

“You want them all in the finals and want them all to place, but let me tell you there have been years where I did not have anyone place. We are always proud and never satisfied, and we will go back to work in the offseason.

“Colt graduates and did a wonderful job coming off two knee surgeries,” Love added. “But we will take Griffon, Dylan, Coty and Damian and go back to work and those kids will help lead us into next year.”

Crowson, who missed the last two seasons with knee injuries, came back with a vengeance his senior year.

Following an impressive 29-6 regular season in the 160 pound division, Crowson finished second in regionals and entered the state tournament as the No. 2 seed out of the west bracket.

“The real battle is with yourself on the wrestling mat, mentally and physically,” Crowson said. “That is what I tried to do today, prove to myself that I can come back here and do something for myself. It really wasn’t about how I placed.”

Crowson made quick work of his first round opponent pinning him in the second round Friday morning.

Later in the day, Crowson lost in the semifinals via a second round pin.

Saturday morning gave Crowson a shot to end his career on top.

In the consolation semi finals Crowson went all three rounds with Don Shafer from Cache, winning by a 4-3 decision.

Looking to earn some hardware, Crowson matched up against Kaden Charoneau, of Wagoner, in the consolation finals.

After two years away, Crowson was finally able to take home some hardware following a 6-4 decision victory in the consolation finals.

“It is so surreal,” Crowson said. “To be even able to compete after so many battles with injury now is amazing. Right now, I just want to thank God for keeping me safe this season and letting me comeback this season and compete in the sport I love so much.”

Williams started the tournament as the one seed in the heavyweight division, following a 29-8 record during the regular season and winning the regional title after being unseeded.

In just his second season, Williams was happy to make it to state, but knows there is more work ahead to comeback next season.

“I am proud of myself,” he said. “I just need to settle my hips more and be more on the attack in the first period.”

Williams made it look easy in his first match up on Friday, pinning his opponent in the second round. After battling through three rounds in his semifinal match up, Williams suffered a 3-1 overtime defeat Friday night.

Saturday morning, Williams battled Rylan Hitt, of Elgin, in the consolation semifinals.

The match went all three rounds, with Williams scoring a late reversal late in the third to give him the 2-1 victory.

In the consolation finals he matched up against Ruben Gutierrez, of Clinton.

The two heavyweights battled to a 0-0 tie after the first round.

In the second, Williams was working against his opponent before Gutierrez caught him and pinned him late in the round.

Placing fourth and representing the Wildcats in state is something Williams will not forget.

“Overall I thought it was great,” he said. “The atmosphere was pretty awesome since I have never been here. I am glad I got to support my teammates and I am glad to participate this year.”