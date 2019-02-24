Mildred May Marx Leonard w/pic

Mildred May Marx Leonard, age 89 (‘21’), of Durango, CO, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 17, 2019, with eldest son Kurt Feigley and daughters Heidi Olson and Kristin Jones at her side.

Millie, as she was commonly known, was born in Pawnee, OK, to Lawrence and Mildred Marx on July 3, 1929. She and her brother Gordon attended schools in Tulsa, Bartlesville and Pawnee. She was a cheerleader at Bartlesville College High. After graduating from Pawnee High School in 1947, she attended St. Anthony School of Nursing and graduated in 1949 as a Registered Nurse. After nurses training, her first job was attending to patients on the iron lung unit during the nationwide polio epidemic. Soon afterwards she met and married Charles A. Feigley, MD, and they lived on Air Force bases in San Antonio and Biloxi while he was a physician in the Air Force.

In 1956 Millie met her 2nd husband John (Jack) Leonard when she was a pharmaceutical nurse at Jane Phillips Hospital. Millie became a full time homemaker and raised six children in Bartlesville. On an eventful Halloween day in 1965 she learned there was an opening at the Washington County American Red Cross while attending to her children (Kurt & Heidi) in the emergency room. Thus began a long stint as board member of the local Red Cross chapter and as the “volunteer” blood program director, being well known for her tireless efforts expanding the bloodmobile program and exceeding quotas. In 1977 she resumed full time work and managed UpJohn Healthcare, the first home health agency in Washington County. Outside of nursing Millie served as president of the Women’s Service League. In 1984 Millie and son Lars moved to Durango, CO, where she continued her hobbies of cooking, gardening and walking her dogs. She also worked as office manager for Ronald Wheeler, MD.

Millie is preceded in death by her parents Lawrence and Mildred Marx, and her brother Gordon Marx.

Millie is survived by children Kurt Feigley, Heidi Olson (husband Ward), Kristin Jones (husband Ronnie), Bridget Shelton, Kyle and Lars Leonard; nieces Lisa Brooks and Megan Marx-Varela; and grandchildren Karl Feigley, Dustin, Jamie, and Kelsey Jones, Rane Peerson, Mason & Paige Sims.

One of our favorite memories of mom was when Lars once asked our grandmother, “Did you know Kurt is older than mom?” Grandmother asked, “What makes you think that?” Lars replied, “Because mom is ‘21’ years old.”

Millie is much loved by family and friends and we will miss her dearly.

Memorials may be given to your local American Red Cross and Hospice of Mercy.