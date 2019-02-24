OKLAHOMA CITY — After winning his first state championship last season, Davis' Cooper Webb decided to double down on himself this year at the state tournament.

Saturday night at the Jim Norick Arena in Oklahoma City, Webb made sure there was no doubt he’s still the best heavyweight wrestler in Class 3A, as he won his second straight state championship.

“I feel really good,” Webb said. “ It is my second time winning state, so the feeling is kind of hard to explain really.”

After finishing second in regionals last week, Webb bounced back in a huge way this weekend at the state tournament.

Webb started his journey to a second straight title as the No. 2 seed out of the west in the 3A 285 pound bracket.

He started his tournament by pinning his first opponent Friday night a 1:12 into the first round.

In the semifinals, Webb showed his technical skills by going three rounds and winning in a 3-2 decision.

After waiting almost a full 24 hours to wrestle again in the finals, Webb showed his fans the wait was worth it.

Facing Teaguan Wilson from Perry, Webb dominated the match from the first whistle.

Webb secured a takedown six seconds into the opening round, and 36 seconds later he pinned Wilson and became a two-time state champion.

For Wolves head coach Gene Bennett, nothing shocks him in how well his 285 pounder can wrestle.

“He (Cooper) can wrestle like that anytime he wants to,” he said.

“He told me all week that ‘he was going to beat him, the bull is back in town.’ The bull showed up here tonight for sure.”

“The coaches are great and helped me a lot,” Webb said. “They got me to where I am at today and win another state title.”

Webb has been to state three times now, winning the 3A 285 pound two years in a row, and has one more year left to compete.

Following a season in which he went 32-1 and ran through the state tournament, Webb only has one way to celebrate his championship,

“I will probably lift some weights and get some sleep,” Webb said. “I have to keep working at it and keep working hard to get another title.”