3 tips to make your bathroom more inviting and functional

(BPT) - We tend to think of the bathroom strictly as a utilitarian space, and therefore not worthy of the same energy and expense put into designing spaces like the living room or kitchen. We spend a lot of time in the bathroom, however. It’s the room where we start and set intentions for our day. In the evening, the bathroom is where we go to unwind - some people prefer soaking in a bubble bath while others take a hot shower to relax after a long day.

How a bathroom is designed can dramatically affect your experience. Consider improving your daily ritual with these three upgrading tips.

Design with ergonomics in mind

Ergonomics is the process of designing and arranging spaces so that they fit with the people who use them. When making upgrades to your bathroom, it’s important to think through how you use the space each day. What a functional design might look like to someone else could be inconvenient for you.

Bathroom storage tends to be treated as one-size-fits-all. Many bathrooms have a vanity that contains deep cabinets. People with this basic storage solution are forced to use small containers to organize their products and often have to rummage through belongings to get what they need.

An ergonomic bathroom considers what items you use most frequently, and is designed to keep those items accessible. Consider adding a medicine cabinet to your bathroom to keep smaller products that get easily misplaced on hand. A vanity that offers a top drawer allows you to store everyday items, like a hair brush or toothpaste, up higher than a storage cabinet would, meaning you wouldn’t have to bend down as often.

Find the best solutions through personalized designs

The way that your bathroom is set up and how you use your bathroom are unique. It’s often difficult to find an off-the-shelf solution that gives you exactly what you want from this space. Consider a solution instead that is customizable to your needs. Whether you’re working with a difficult bathroom layout or you feel limited by space constraints, modular designs help ensure you are able to meet your storage needs.

Bring technology into the bathroom

Technology plays a big role in most people’s lives, so it’s no surprise that it has started to pop up in bathroom designs, too. Consider how technology can simplify your daily routine. For example, defogging technology can be built into the vanity mirror to allow one person to shower while another is using the mirror. If you have products that need to be charged, like an electric toothbrush or razor, consider installing USB ports inside the medicine cabinet to ensure your go-to items are always ready to use.

Technology can bring entertainment into the bathroom as well. If you like to start off the day with some energetic music or unwind in the bath listening to your favorite podcast, Bluetooth technology can be the perfect way to add entertainment without sacrificing counter space.

The bathroom plays an important role in your day-to-day life. Use these tips to design a functional space that best fits your needs and find more ideas for bathroom upgrades at www.robern.com.