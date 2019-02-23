Kylee Laynee and fellow singer Dyonna Marie are set to perform at 7 p.m. Saturday at the newly renovated Ritz theater, 10 W. Main St. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

For ticket information, visit The Ritz of Shawnee on Facebook.

The theater continues to undergo renovations under the care of Safe Events For Families (SEFF). Last week new carpet was installed and the concession stand received a facelift with new paint. More improvements are planned.